Eagles Add Experience with Forward Cody Bass
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Cody Bass to an AHL contract for the 2018-19 season. The 31 year-old comes to Colorado with 417 games of experience in the AHL, having posted 45 goals and 63 assists with the Milwaukee Admirals, Springfield Falcons and Binghamton Senators. He also helped lead Binghamton to a Calder Cup Championship to cap off the 2010-11 campaign.
In addition to his time in the American Hockey League, the former 4th round pick of the Ottawa Senators has appeared in 75 NHL games, posting two goals and three assists with the Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators.
The Eagles will begin their inaugural season in the AHL when they host the Chicago Wolves in the regular season opener on Friday, October 5th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now
