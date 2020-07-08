Eagles Add Defenseman Keaton Middleton

July 8, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Keaton Middleton to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound blueliner spent the previous two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda, notching 10 goals and 16 assists in 102 total contests, while playing at a combined plus-minus rating of +18.

Middleton enjoyed a four-year career at the major junior level with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit, collecting 11 goals and 47 assists in 255 games, while also serving as team captain during his final two seasons. The 2014-15 campaign saw the Stratford, Ontario native post two goals and nine assists in 61 games, earning him a spot on the OHL's Second All-Rookie Team. The 22-year old would go on to be selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Colorado Eagles will continue to keep fans apprised of the latest developments as it relates to the offseason and the resumption of summer events. Team staff can continue to be reached by phone at (970) 686-7468 or via the direct messaging feature on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, a full list of staff emails can be found at ColoradoEagles.com under the 'Team' tab.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2020

Eagles Add Defenseman Keaton Middleton - Colorado Eagles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.