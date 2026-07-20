"EACH GOAL SEEMINGLY BETTER THAN THE LAST!!!!!"

Published on July 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Greg Hurst scored a pair of goals while Valentin Noël and Joseph Melto both notched a goal and assist apiece as New Mexico United took a 4-1 victory against Lexington SC on Wednesday night at Lexington SC Stadium, extending United's undefeated streak in league play to six games.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 20, 2026

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