Dziurzynski Released from PTO

The Belleville Senators have released forward David Dziurzynski from his professional tryout agreement.

The Sens signed Dziurzynski on March 24 and in nine games with Belleville scored one goal and added three assists alongside 12 penalty minutes.

Dziurzynski's signed marked a return to the Senators organization after he spent seven years with the AHL team from 2010-16 while also playing in 26 games in the NHL with Ottawa.

The 28-year-old had also spent time with Utica in the AHL and Florida in the ECHL this season.

