Dziurzynski Released from PTO
April 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have released forward David Dziurzynski from his professional tryout agreement.
The Sens signed Dziurzynski on March 24 and in nine games with Belleville scored one goal and added three assists alongside 12 penalty minutes.
Dziurzynski's signed marked a return to the Senators organization after he spent seven years with the AHL team from 2010-16 while also playing in 26 games in the NHL with Ottawa.
The 28-year-old had also spent time with Utica in the AHL and Florida in the ECHL this season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2018
- AHL Picks Pulkkinen for Player of the Week - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Present $125,000 to Bay of Quinte Charities - Belleville Senators
- Holmstrom, Jones Returned to Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Predators Sign Tyler Gaudet to Two-Way Deal - Milwaukee Admirals
- Chicago's Teemu Pulkkinen Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Dziurzynski Released from PTO - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Weekly, April 16-22 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Release Nolan Valleau and Caleb Herbert - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.