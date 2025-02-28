Sports stats



NLL Albany FireWolves

Dyson Williams Scores Hat Trick in Loss to Rochester

February 28, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Albany FireWolves YouTube Video


Dyson Williams nets a hat trick, but the FireWolves fall short in Rochester.

Williams currently leads all rookies with 43 points.

