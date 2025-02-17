Dylan Wynn Returns for 2025 Season

February 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montréal - The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive tackle Dylan Wynn to a one-year deal. The veteran spent the 2024 season with the Als.

Wynn (6'2'', 290 lbs.) recorded 18 defensive tackles in 16 games (12 starts) with the team last season.

He has played seven seasons in the CFL, including his one year in Montreal. He has also suited up for the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Over 87 games, he has accumulated 191 defensive tackles and 29 sacks. The 31-year-old won the Grey Cup in his rookie year with the Argos.

In 2019, the former Oregon State Beaver was named to the All-CFL Team when he was a member of the Ticats. He was also named to the East Division All-CFL team in 2017, 2019, and 2021. In 2015 and 2016, the native of Concord, CA, was part of the Cleveland Browns organization.

"Dylan did an excellent job with us in 2024, and he integrated our group very well," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "This veteran is very physical when he's on the field, and we are very happy that he will continue his journey with us."

