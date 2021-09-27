Dylan Olsen Returns to Wichita

September 27, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of defenseman Dylan Olsen for the 2021-22 season.

"Dylan is a welcomed addition to our blueline for this season," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He brings a ton of experience along with skill to a young group. He was scheduled to come back last season, but decided to take a year off to heal some past injuries. I'm excited to have him back."

Olsen returns to Wichita after not playing last season. A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, the 30-year-old was a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks (28th overall) in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He brings plenty of experience to the Thunder blue line, having played in over 450 professional games, including 124 in the NHL with Chicago and Florida.

"I'm excited to be coming back and get the season started," stated Olsen. "I've had some great conversations with Rammer. He's a great coach and the Thunder had a solid season last year. I want to come in and help in any way I can."

He began the 2019-20 season overseas with HK Nitra (Slovakia) before returning to the states and joining the South Carolina Stingrays. Wichita claimed him off waivers in February and he appeared in four games for the Thunder. In 2018-19, he played for the Elite Ice Hockey League's Nottingham Panthers, where he collected 19 points (8g, 11a) in 46 games.

Olsen made his NHL debut during the 2011-12 season with the Blackhawks and appeared in 28 games. The following year, he played for Chicago's AHL affiliate in Rockford, tallying 11 points (2g, 9a) in 50 games. In 2013-14, he made it back to the NHL with the Florida Panthers where he registered 12 points (3g, 9a) in 44 games.

In nine professional seasons, Olsen has also played in 222 American Hockey League games with Rockford, San Antonio, Portland and Binghamton.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. October is not far away and the schedule has been announced. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.