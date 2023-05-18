Dylan Moore Returning to Everett for Another Rehab Assignment

The Seattle Mariners announced today that Dylan Moore is scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance with the Everett AquaSox on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. He has been nursing a left oblique strain, which has kept him on the Injured List since March 29.

Moore was originally sent on a rehab assignment to Everett on April 18, where he went 1-2 with a walk in his lone game in a Frogs uniform. Unfortunately for Moore, he experienced a setback that paused his original rehab attempt.

A four-year big leaguer, Moore is known for his uncanny defensive versatility. Moore is also an effective base stealer, having swiped 21 bases for the Mariners in 2021 and 2022.

Moore was originally drafted by the Rangers in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. After bouncing around the Rangers, Braves, and Brewers minor league systems, the Mariners signed Moore to a Major League contract prior to the 2019 campaign, and he subsequently made his big league debut with Seattle that same season.

