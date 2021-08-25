Déjà vu as Bishop blasts 2nd walk-off home run for Dorados de Sacramento

West Sacramento, Calif. - Tied at one in the ninth, left fielder Braden Bishop walked-it-off for the Sacramento River Cats (41-54), lining his second game-winning home run in three days to secure the series split against the Tacoma Rainiers (54-42).

Bishop must like the Dorados de Sacramento uniforms. Both his walk-off home runs this season were in the Copa de la Diversión uniforms, with the first coming on June 1 against Las Vegas.

Trailing 1-0 with just one hit through six innings against Tacoma righty Darren McCaughan, shortstop Thairo Estrada woke the offense up in the seventh with a leadoff double down the left field line.

Estrada advanced to third on a fly out from third baseman Jason Vosler, before left fielder Jaylin Davis was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners with one out. Right fielder Mike Tauchman promptly tied the game with a shallow fly ball to right field.

With scheduled starter Sammy Long spinning an excellent 5.1 innings in the Giants' 8-0 victory over the Mets, the River Cats bullpenned Tuesday's finale.

Six Sacramento pitchers combined to strike out 11, while allowing just one run and six hits over 9.0 innings. In his first start since May 24, lefty Conner Menez struck out five while allowing three hits over 3.0 shutout innings.

Left-hander Scott Kazmir (2-2, 4.68) will kick off the River Cats' series against the Aces on Thursday, taking on a Reno TBD at 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Right-hander Camilo Doval reached triple-digits with his fastball numerous times in his scoreless seventh inning, striking out two Rainiers. Right-hander Silvino Bracho (1-2) got the win with a perfect ninth.

Sacramento's lone hit through six innings against McCaughan was a third-inning leadoff double by designated hitter Bryce Johnson. McCaughan struck out a nine over 6.2 innings.

