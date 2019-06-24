Dwyer Tschantz Re-Signs with Mariners

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have re-signed forward Dwyer Tschantz to a standard player contract for the 2019-20 season, the team announced on Monday. The 6'6 forward had a strong finish to his rookie campaign in 2018-19, scoring seven of his nine goals from mid-February through the end of the season.

A native of Wilmington, DE, Tschantz was a 2014 NHL draft pick of the St. Louis Blues (Round 7, #202 overall). In his final season of junior hockey with the USHL's Indiana Ice (2013-14), Tschantz helped his team capture a Clark Cup Championship, as he posted 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 52 regular season games. He went on to play collegiately at Cornell University, before signing with the Worcester Railers at the end of the 2017-18 season. In four games for Worcester, Tschantz scored one goal - the first of his professional career on April 7th, 2018 at Manchester.

Tschantz has ties to the Mariners organization dating back to early days of juniors. From 2011-13, he was involved in the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers 16U and Team Comcast 18U programs. The Mariners are owned by Comcast Spectacor. During Tschantz's time in Philadelphia, Mariners V.P. of Operations Danny Briere was playing for the Flyers, and became one of Dwyer's idols.

In July of 2018, Tschantz signed with the Mariners. He would be one of four players - along with Brycen Martin, Garrett Cecere, and Ryan Ferrill to play the entire season with Maine. Tschantz got off to a slow start, scoring just two goals in his first 27 games, but caught fire in mid-February. A goal on February 15th at Norfolk, sparked a three game goal streak and seven goals in 13 games. On March 8th, 2019 against the South Carolina Stingrays, Tschantz scored twice for the first multi-goal game of his career. Tschantz totaled 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in his final 26 games.

"It was special to be a part of the Mariners first season back in Portland from start to finish," said Tschantz. "Our fans were awesome night after night making every home game fun to look forward to. The support from ownership, management and staff far exceeded my expectations coming into my rookie season."

Tschantz was named the team's "Most Improved Player" for 2018-19. He says the coaching staff was a big reason why.

"Similar to the team, it took me time to find my groove in Maine but I credit the coaches for helping me find my game towards the end of the year, he said. "I am extremely happy to re-sign in Maine and build on what we started last season."

Tschantz becomes the fourth forward signed to a SPC for 2019-20, joining Terrence Wallin, Michael McNicholas, and Dillan Fox.

The second season of Maine Mariners ECHL hockey kicks off October 11th at home when the Adirondack Thunder visit the Cross Insurance Arena for a 7:15 PM faceoff. Full and half season plans along with 12-game mini plans and group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Single game tickets will go on sale September 16th.

