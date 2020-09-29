Dusty's Drive-In Makes Stop at TCC Wednesday Evening

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will hold their final Dusty's Drive-In of September Wednesday evening from 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. in Lot B of the Tucson Convention Center.

The team will distribute Roadrunners Face Coverings to fans in a drive-thru format. In addition, fans, who are able, are asked to in turn donate a can of food for everyone in their car who collects a face covering. The collected food items will be donated to the

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. For their convenience and safety, fans will stay in their vehicles throughout the process.

The Roadrunners and the Tucson Convention Center are also proud to welcome Tucson Fire Chief Chuck Ryan and the Tucson Fire Department to Dusty's Drive-In to greet fans, help collect food items and distribute face coverings.

Wednesday, September 30

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center Lot B (Enter off of Cushing Street)

The team has collected 1,206 cans of food over the last two weeks with 477 items donated for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona Wednesday, September 16 at El Pueblo Center and 729 items last week at Lincoln Park.

Everyone helping distribute items at Dusty's Drive-In will again be wearing Roadrunners face coverings and observing all current health guidelines. Fans are asked to please wear their face coverings when driving thru to collect their face coverings and donate their cans of food.

