Dust Devils Survive Dramatic Slugfest

The Tri-City Dust Devils (23-37) held off a late comeback bid in the team's 9-8 victory over the Everett AquaSox on Tuesday night at Funko Field. Livan Soto hit a two-run home run for the Dust Devils, which was one of three blasts hit in the game between the two teams.

A big eighth inning rally proved to be crucial for Tri-City. The Dust Devils sent all nine batters up to the plate and scored five runs in the eighth, giving the team a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the night. The AquaSox did give Tri-City a scare in the bottom of the ninth inning. Everett produced two runs and had the bases loaded before the Dust Devils were able to wrap up the one-run win.

Coming up in the second matchup of the series on Wednesday the Dust Devils will send right-hander Zach Linginfelter to the mound. Everett will counter with right-hander Matt Brash.

