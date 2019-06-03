Dust Devils Single Game Tickets Now Available

June 3, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





Tri-City Dust Devils individual game tickets are now available starting today, Monday, June 3rd. Tickets can be purchased online at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or at the Gesa Stadium Box Office.

Ticket prices for advanced single game tickets are as follows:

$11 for Lower Box

$10 for Upper Box

$9 for General Admission

$8 for General Admission for Military, Kids and Seniors

The Dust Devils had another record setting year with over 86,000 fans in 2018! Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance as we look forward to hitting another attendance record this season.

Opening Night at Gesa Stadium will be Friday, June 14th at 7:15pm versus the Everett AquaSox. Fans in attendance will receive a 2019 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Tri-Cities Community Health and will be treated to a Post-Game Fireworks Show presented by CO-Energy.

The Dust Devils are excited to provide a summer of affordable, family entertainment! To see the full promotional schedule, please click here:

Buy your tickets now!

Ticket packages are available starting at just $56 and full-season tickets available starting at only $285! Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season Tickets, Mini-Plans (7,14, 21) and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2019

Dust Devils Single Game Tickets Now Available - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.