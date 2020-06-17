Dust Devils Set Virtual Opening Day

June 17, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the start of the 2020 Northwest League season has been indefinitely delayed.

"Today is a sad day that the gates to Gesa Stadium won't swing open at 6:15pm. However, the heath and safety of our fans and community will always come first. Our staff and fans will wait with great anticipation for the next time we get to enjoy a Dust Devils game at Gesa Stadium together." - Derrel Ebert, Vice President/General Manager

Although we cannot be together today, we encourage you, our fans, to following our social media pages for a day filled with special virtual activities. Here are a few things to expect:

ï»¿Wear your favorite Dust Devils gear and send us a picture for a chance to win a Dust Devils care package! Winners will be announce tonight at 6pm!

Check out our Facebook page this afternoon to fill-out the missing pieces of the 2019 Opening Day Starting Lineup Card for a chance to win a team sign baseball!

A special message to you from the one and only Erik the Peanut Guy!

ï»¿We want to make this special day the most memorable it can be with the best fans in the Northwest League!

ï»¿Thank you for your continued support during these times!

ï»¿The Dust Devils office is currently closed, however members of the front office are still teleworking and can be reached via email. For general questions, please contact [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2020

Dust Devils Set Virtual Opening Day - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.