Dust Devils Series Canceled

The remainder of the Dust Devils' series with the Hillsboro Hops has been canceled as testing and contact tracing continues. The Dust Devils will continue to follow Minor League Baseball's Covid-19 health and safety protocols and will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of medical experts. Further updates will be provided as available.

Information regarding the series with the Eugene Emeralds, scheduled to begin at Gesa Stadium on September 14, will be made available as soon as possible.

Any ticket to the games during this series (9/7-9/12) can be exchanged for the remaining games scheduled for September 14th through September19th or a voucher for a game in 2022. The main office is currently open for in-person exchanges.

The Dust Devils office will be open this evening until 5:00pm and will reopen tomorrow morning, Friday at 9am.

