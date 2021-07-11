Dust Devils Repeat Rare Feat, Edge Hops

Behind a 14-hit performance the Tri-City Dust Devils (21-37) topped the Hillsboro Hops 8-6 on Saturday night at Gesa Stadium. For the second time in the last eight days the Dust Devils had a triple play, pulling off the rare accomplishment in the top of the third inning.

Despite trailing by three runs after top of the second inning, Tri-City rallied to score eight unanswered runs to build a lead they would not relinquish. Spencer Griffin stayed hot at the plate for the Dust Devils. Griffin had two hits and drove in three runs, bringing his hit total over the last two games to five. Gareth Morgan, Franklin Torres, Kyle Kasser, and Livan Soto all had multiple hits in the win.

The six-game series will come to an end on Sunday night. First pitch is set for 6:05pm at Gesa Stadium. Left-hander Ryan Smith will toe the rubber for the Dust Devils in the series finale, while Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Drey Jameson.

