Dust Devils Opening Homestand Preview

April 11, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







It's Opening week for your Tri-City Dust Devils! After a three-game sweep of the Hillsboro Hops, the undefeated Dust Devils return home for a six-game series with the Vancouver Canadians. Join us each game for a week of fun filled promotions!

Tue. April 12th: Opening Night! Come on out for our Home Opener, when you can grab a Magnet Schedule thanks to Tri-Cities Community Health. Then stay after the game for a fantastic Postgame Fireworks Show presented by CO-Energy! Gates open at 5:30, with first pitch at 6:30.

Wed. April 13th: Howdy partners, it's Western Wednesday at Gesa Stadium! Throw on your cowboy boots and 10-gallon hat, and join us for an evening filled with country music, barrel racing, and of course baseball!

Thur. April 14th: Copa de la Diversión is back for another year, and your Viñeros de Tri-City will take the field on the first Thursday of every month!

Friday. April 15th: Bring out the fam for our first Friday Family Feast Night of the 2022 season, thanks to Tri-Cities Airport. You can grab a $2 hot dog, or $1 ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips, and 12oz Coca-Cola products all night long!

Sat. April 16th: Saturday night we'll close out the evening with our incredible Post Game Fireworks Show presented by McEachan Electric.

Sun. April 17th: Join us for some Fun in the Sun on Sunday afternoon as we wrap up the series with a 1:30 matinee. And bring the kids to meet Dusty's favorite fairytale friend, the Easter Bunny! Gates open at 12:30, with first pitch at 1:30.

To purchase tickets visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789.

