Dust Devils Office Closed

March 16, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





In response to the coronavirus outbreak across the country, the Dust Devils office will be closed for two weeks effective today, Monday March 16th. With the health and well-being of our ticket holders, fans and staff, we will be taking this precautionary step and follow guidelines set forth by public health agencies. This can change as the world continues to deal with COVID-19. To stay connected with us, feel free to visit our Facebook page or website at www.dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this outbreak.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from March 16, 2020

Dust Devils Office Closed - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.