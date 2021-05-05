Dust Devils Notch Opening Day Win

The Tri-City Dust Devils (1-0) opened the 2021 campaign with a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night over the Vancouver Canadians. Brendan Davis had a blistering night at the plate in the win, finishing with four hits, including a two-run home run.

Aaron Hernandez, Cristopher Molina, Tyler Smith and Zac Kristofak combined to shut out the Canadians. Molina earned the win after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings in relief. The six-game series at Gesa Stadium will continue on Wednesday night. Right-hander Dylan King is set to toe the rubber for the Dust Devils.

Tickets for home games in May are now available by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789. With capacity restrictions in place, it's more important than ever to get your tickets prior to the day of the game.

