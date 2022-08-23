Dust Devils Home Tonight Tuesday, August 23rd Through Sunday, August 28th

August 23, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Dust Devils return this week to take on the Eugene Emeralds, High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants!

Tuesday, August 23rd - COCA-COLA TUESDAY: Come on out for Coca-Cola Tuesday! 21oz Coke products will be available for just $2 all game long!

Wednesday, August 24th - LOVE AT 425: Our favorite take-and-bake pizza place, Papa Murphy's will be back out here for Love at 425!

Thursday, August 25th - HAT GIVEAWAY NIGHT: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE Dust Devils Hat thanks to Community Real Estate Group with Keller Williams!

Friday, August 26th - SUPER HERO NIGHT & FAMILY FEAST: Join us for Marvel Super Hero™ Night presented by Gesa Credit Union! Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ and join the fun! There will be a character appearance by The Incredible Hulk at the game. The Dust Devils will be wearing special Hulk themed jerseys that will be auctioned off! Bidding will begin on Friday, August 26th at 6:05pm. It's also Family Feast Night where Hot Dogs are $2 and Ice Cream Sandwiches, Bags of Potato Chips and 12 ounce Coca-Cola products are $1 ALL NIGHT LONG!

Saturday, August 27th - ROOSTER TAILS & POSTGAME FIREWORKS: Saturday night we'll be lighting up the sky over Pasco with an amazing postgame fireworks show, courtesy of IBEW 112!

Sunday, August 28th - FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: Come spend your Sunday at the ballpark as we wrap up the weekend First Responders Night! First Responders and their families are invited out and can get $5 Upper Box tickets at the box office or ahead of time by visiting the Dust Devils office.

Gates for each game will open at 6:05, with game times at 7:05pm.

Tickets for this week are going fast so get yours today! Available at dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789. Click Here for Tickets!

