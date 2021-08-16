Dust Devils Drop Seesaw Affair

A late lead was not enough for the Tri-City Dust Devils (34-56) on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell to the Spokane Indians 6-5. A one-run advantage slipped away in the top of the ninth inning for the Dust Devils as Spokane rallied to score two runs.

Jeremy Arocho and Jordyn Adams both impressed at the plate in the loss. Arocho, who was promoted from Low-A Inland Empire earlier in the week, had three hits and scored two runs. Adams drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-out single to give Tri-City back the lead. Dylan King had a strong outing in relief. King tossed three scoreless frames with seven strikeouts.

The Dust Devils will now hit the road to begin a six-game series in Hillsboro against the Vancouver Canadians beginning on Tuesday at Ron Tonkin Field. Right-hander Taylor Ahearn will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the series opener.

