Dust Devils Announce 2023 Schedule

The Tri-City Dust Devils, of the Northwest League, are excited to announce the 2023 schedule for their third year of full-season baseball as the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The Dust Devils, who will play 66 home games in 2023, get the season underway on Thursday, April 6th at Gesa Stadium for a three-game series with the Hillsboro Hops, affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tri-City will host 12 home series, welcoming in each of the other five members of the Northwest League at least twice.

Seattle Mariners affiliate, the Everett AquaSox, will come to Gesa Stadium twice next year, with a mid-June series June 13th through the 18th, and again at the end of the season, August 22nd to the 27th.

The 2023 regular season will wrap up at home, with a six-game visit from the Vancouver Canadians, September 5th through the 10th.

Tri-City will be hosting a handful of holidays at the ballpark next year, including Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14th, Father's Day on Sunday, June 18th, and the annual Independence Day game on Monday, July 3rd.

Fans will see the return of two alternate identities in 2023 - Viñeros de Tri-City and Columbia River Rooster Tails. The Viñeros de Tri-City, who debuted in 2019, are the Dust Devils identity for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión program. The Rooster Tails burst onto the scene in 2022, in celebration of the local hydroplane races.

Ticket packages for the 2023 season are now available for purchase. Full Season Tickets and Mini-Plan packages can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at (509) 544-8789.

