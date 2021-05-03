Dust Devils Announce 2021 Roster

A former first round pick highlights the initial roster for the Tri-City Dust Devils as the team gears up to begin the season. Outfielder Jordyn Adams, the 17th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft who is currently ranked as the No. 3 ranked prospect for the Los Angeles Angels by MLB.com, is among the group of 30 players set to open the 2021 campaign with the Dust Devils.

Adams is one of six players on the roster included on MLB.com's Top 30 prospects list for the Angels. Others include left-handed pitcher Hector Yan (No.10), infielder Livan Soto (No. 13), right-handed pitcher Robinson Pina (No. 16), right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel (No. 19) and right-handed pitcher Aaron Hernandez (No. 23).

The 2021 season marks the beginning of a new era for the Dust Devils and baseball in the Tri-Cities. Fans at Gesa Stadium can look forward to seeing an increase in talent with the Dust Devils moving up two levels from Short Season-A to High-A. The five other clubs in the High-A West include the Spokane Indians (Colorado Rockies), Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks), Eugene Emeralds (San Francisco Giants) and Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays).

The move to High-A features an expanded season, with the team scheduled to play 120 total games and 60 homes games in 2021.

This year also is the start of the new affiliation between the Dust Devils and the Angels. The Player Development License with the Angels will extend through the 2030 season.

Opening Day is coming up Tuesday with the Dust Devils hosting the Vancouver Canadians in a six-game series to begin the season. For more information on purchasing tickets visit our website or contact the Dust Devils at 509-544-8789.

