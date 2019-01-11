Dust Devils Announce 2019 Coaching Staff

January 11, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils and San Diego Padres have announced the Dust Devils' coaching staff for the 2019 season. This season the Dust Devils welcome back several members of last year's staff. Dust Devils Manager Mike McCoy will return for his second season. Also returning to the Dust Devils Staff are Hitting Coach Pat O'Sullivan, Fielding Coach Oscar Salazar, Strength Coach Corey Measner, and Athletic Trainer David Bryan. New to the Dust Devils staff is Pitching Coach Leo Rosales who spent the 2018 season with the Arizona League Padres.

"We are thrilled to have Mike and most of the staff returning this season. The Padres continue to be a great partner sending talented prospects to Gesa Stadium year after year." Said Dust Devils Vice President - General Manager Derrel Ebert. "We are excited for another fun year of Dust Devils baseball."

McCoy led the Dust Devils to a 35-41 record in 2018 as a first year manager. He begins his fourth season in the Padres Organization and second as the Manager of the Dust Devils. "I'm excited for the opportunity to return to the Dust Devils for the 2019 season. I learned a lot in my first season and look forward to putting that experience to use in 2019." said Dust Devils Manager Mike McCoy. "The Tri-City community was great last season, showing the team a lot of support on and off the field."

Opening Day is Friday June 14th against the Everett Aquasox. Ticket packages start at just $56, with full-season tickets available starting at only $285. Special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils front office at (509) 544-8789 or at the Gesa Stadium box office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 11, 2019

Dust Devils Announce 2019 Coaching Staff - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.