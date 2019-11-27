Dust Devils 9 Innings of Christmas

November 27, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





Shed those winter blues by reserving your spot for summer fun! The Tri-City Dust Devils bring you the 9 Innings of Christmas! From Monday December 9th through Thursday, December 19th, purchase any of the Dust Devils affordable ticket packages and you'll receive one of nine incredible gifts (while supplies last)! Each day will highlight a special item such as 75 free swings at D-Bat, $10 gift cards from Big 5 Sporting Goods and a coffee mug and gift card from Dutch Bros.!

9 Innings of Christmas:

1st Inning: Ceremonial First Pitch

2nd Inning: $10 Gift Card to Big 5 Sporting Goods

3rd Inning: Dust Devils Guest PA Announcer for an Inning

4th Inning: Catch with the Dust Devils on the field before the game

5th Inning: Dutch Bros. Gift Card, Coffee Mug & Sticker

6th Inning: 2019 Team Signed Photo

7th Inning: Grounds Crew Member for an Inning

8th Inning: Jack in the Box Swag

9th Inning: 75 Swings D-Bat Coupon

Don't miss your opportunity for some extra holiday cheer from the Dust Devils! Give the gift of fun, affordable summer entertainment this holiday season!

Already have a ticket package, don't worry! Renew your ticket package during this time and you will be entered to win the Extra Innings Grand Gift Basket! The winner will be announced on Friday, December 20th!

Ticket packages start at just $63, with full-season tickets available starting at only $300. Season Tickets, 7-14-21 game Mini Plan packages and Group Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789 or at 6200 Burden Blvd. Pasco, WA 99301.

(no purchase necessary to enter to win Extra Innings Grand Gift Basket)

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 27, 2019

Dust Devils 9 Innings of Christmas - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.