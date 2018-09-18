Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

September 18, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





Memphis Redbirds (83-57) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60)

RHP Kevin Herget (9-11, 4.61) vs. RHP Chih-Wei Hu (5-7, 4.66)

The Durham Bulls won their sixth Governors' Cup in the Fran-chise history with a 6-2 victory in Game 5 of the Finals at Scran-ton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bulls earned the chance to win their second straight Triple-A National Championship game and they will once again face the Memphis Redbirds who won the Pacific Coast League title with a 5-0 win in Game 4 over the Fresno Grizzlies to clinch the series 3-1. The Bulls defeated the Redbirds 5-3 in 2017 to secure their second Triple-A Crown and look to go back-to-back for the first time in Franchise history. Chih-Wei Hu, who won both of his starts in the Governors' Cup Playoffs is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite Kevin Herget for the Redbirds. Tonight's Triple-A National Championship Game will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh and watched on NBC Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.