Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
Memphis Redbirds (83-57) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60)
RHP Kevin Herget (9-11, 4.61) vs. RHP Chih-Wei Hu (5-7, 4.66)
The Durham Bulls won their sixth Governors' Cup in the Fran-chise history with a 6-2 victory in Game 5 of the Finals at Scran-ton/Wilkes-Barre. The Bulls earned the chance to win their second straight Triple-A National Championship game and they will once again face the Memphis Redbirds who won the Pacific Coast League title with a 5-0 win in Game 4 over the Fresno Grizzlies to clinch the series 3-1. The Bulls defeated the Redbirds 5-3 in 2017 to secure their second Triple-A Crown and look to go back-to-back for the first time in Franchise history. Chih-Wei Hu, who won both of his starts in the Governors' Cup Playoffs is scheduled to start for the Bulls opposite Kevin Herget for the Redbirds. Tonight's Triple-A National Championship Game will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh and watched on NBC Sports Network.
