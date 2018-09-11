Durham Bulls Game Notes - Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Durham Bulls (79-60) at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (73-65)

RHP Ryan Weber (0-1, 18.00) vs. RHP Domingo German (0-0, 0.00)

The South Division Champion Durham Bulls face the Wild Card winners out of the North Division, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at PNC Field in Game 1 of the Governors' Cup Finals tonight at 6:35 p.m. Ryan Weber is scheduled to start for the Bulls for the second time in the postseason. On September 5, Weber made a Game 1 start against Toledo in the First Round and allowed seven runs over 3.0 innings with four strikeouts as he was saddled with the loss. Domingo German is scheduled to start for the RailRiders, it would mark his first postseason appearance this season. The Bulls and RailRiders matchup in the Finals for the second-consecutive year and fourth time all-time. In 2017, the Bulls won the Governors' Cup 3-1 in the best-of-five series over the Yankees Triple-A affiliate.

Tonight's Governors' Cup Finals Game 1 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh.

