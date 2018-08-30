Durham Bulls Game Notes - Thursday, August 30, 2018

Durham Bulls (75-58) at Charlotte Knights (61-73)

RHP Austin Pruitt (3-0, 2.60) vs. RHP Ricardo Pinto (2-2, 5.84)

The Bulls and Knights wrap their three-game set Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark. Austin Pruitt is scheduled to take the mound for Durham opposite Ricardo Pinto for Charlotte. Durham looks to defend its 2017 Governor's Cup Championship with the Playoffs beginning on September 5 against the West Division Champion. The Bulls go for a three-game sweep a night after clinching their 14th IL South Division Championship in 21 seasons. Pruitt has faced the Knights one other time this season, on July 13 at the DBAP he tossed 2.1 relief-innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with four strikeouts in a Bulls' 5-2 victory. Pinto has an 0-0 record with a 2.84 ERA over four relief appearances against the Bulls this season.

