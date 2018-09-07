Durham Bulls Game Notes - September 7, 2018

Toledo Mud Hens (73-66, 1-1) vs. Durham Bulls (79-60, 1-1)

RHP Spencer Turnbull (1-1, 2.03) vs. RHP Chih-Wei Hu (5-7, 4.66)

After tying the series 1-1 with a 6-5 victory in Game 2 at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on Thursday night, The series shifts to Durham where the Bulls host Games 3 through 4 (if necessary) at Durham Bulls Athetlic Park. Chih-Wei Hu is scheduled to get the ball for the Bulls in Game 3 and he will be opposed by Spencer Turbull for the Toledo Mud Hens. This will mark the first matchup between Hu and Turnbull in the 2018 campaign. The tied series shifts to Durham tonight for Game 3. Micah Johnson sparked the Bulls to victory in Game 2 with a 3-for-4, three RBI performance in the one-run win.

Tonight's Game 3 will be broadcast on Buzz Sports Radio: 96.5 FM in Durham, 99.3 FM in Raleigh, and televised on ME.TV (50.2) in Durham.

