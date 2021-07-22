Duran Rides His Cycle to Gades Win

July 22, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades won their sixth game in a row, and third straight on the road against the Aberdeen IronBirds, 10-9, in 11 innings on Thursday night.

Ezequiel Duran hit for the cycle, completing the circuit with a triple in the 11th inning to drive in two of his three RBIs. The Gades built up a 10-6 lead before Aberdeen fought back with three in the bottom of the frame. Nelson Alvarez induced a groundout to complete the Gades' 46th win of the year.

Josh Breaux hit his 15th home run, a three-run shot, in the third inning as the Gades built up a 5-2 lead at the time.

Derek Craft worked two innings to pick up his first win (1-0). Randy Vasquez started and went 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Overall, Hudson Valley pitching struck out 17 IronBirds.

The teams continue the series tomorrow.

