Dunedin's Win Streak Ends at 6, Fall to Threshers 9-4

May 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - After the Blue Jays ended Clearwater's long win streak the night prior, the Threshers got their revenge by ending Dunedin's streak Wednesday on Education Day.

Clearwater jumped on Blue Jays starter Brandon Barriera, making his TD Ballpark debut and just his second professional start. After Barriera retired the first two batters he faced, four consecutive Threshers reached base, tallying three runs before the 19-year-old could get out of the first.

Barriera started to settle in, but on a limited pitch count, he was pulled in the fourth after issuing a leadoff walk, making way for Keiner Leon. Leon surrendered a double by Cade Fergus to score the runner from first, and after a balk moved Fergus to third, a sacrifice fly by Bryan Rincon made it 5-0.

Kendry Rojas took over on the mound to start the fifth, retiring the first five hitters he faced, but Fergus created even more offense for the Threshers, turning on a 1-0 fastball, sending it over the left field wall for his second home run of the year.

The Blue Jays were finally able to scrape some offense together in the latter stages of the game, scoring a run in each of the final four innings, but Clearwater answered back in the eighth and ninth innings, keeping the game out of reach.

Dunedin had at least a runner on in every inning, recording nine hits and drawing twelve total walks, but went just 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position, leaving sixteen runners on the base paths.

The Blue Jays will look to start a new streak on Thursday night against the Clearwater Threshers, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch for Dollar Beer Night at TD Ballpark where fans can enjoy $1 12-oz draft beer and soda. The game will also be live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

