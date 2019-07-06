Dunedin Shuts Down Lakeland Offense to Win Eighth Straight

LAKELAND, FL. - The Blue Jays notched their season high eighth win in a row with a 4-0 victory in Lakeland on Friday night.

After a 1:46 rain delay, the two teams got underway and Demi Orimoloye ripped a two run bomb to left with two outs in the top of the first to give Dunedin the 2-0 lead.

RHP Maximo Castillo started and bounced back after giving seven earned runs last Sunday by tossing 5.2 innings scoreless. Castillo had a no-hitter going into the fourth until Brady Policelli singled back up the middle to give Lakeland their first hit of the game.

Chavez Young and Nick Podkul drove in runs with a sacrifice fly and single in the fifth and seventh innings respectively to push the Blue Jays lead to 4-0. Righty Mike Ellenbest came on in relief and tossed 3.1 innings scoreless to notch his first save of the year.

Meanwhile, Lakeland managed to get just one runner in scoring position on the night and registered just two hits a night. On the other side of things, Cal Stevenson doubled in his third plate appearance of the night to extend his hitting streak to a career high 19 games.

Dunedin goes for the series win tomorrow night at Joker Marchant Stadium in game three of the four game series. The first pitch is set for 6:00 E.T. The game can be heard across the Dunedin Blue Jays Baseball network powered by TuneIn Radio. Coverage begins at 5:45 E.T.

