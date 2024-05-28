Dunedin Downs St. Lucie in Series-Opening Slugfest

May 28, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - The Blue Jays scored nine runs on nine hits, four walks and four hit by pitches to take a series-opening victory from St. Luice, 9-6 on Tuesday night at TD Ballpark.

The victory is Dunedin's third straight, pulling the team's record back to .500 at 23-23.

The Blue Jays opened an early 4-0 lead, scoring on a Tucker Toman RBI double in the first inning. After Alexis Hernandez dashed home from third on a stolen base and an error in the second, Manuel Beltre lifted a two-run homer.

St. Lucie responded in the top of the third inning with not one, but two homers off starter Jorge Bautista; solo shots from Estarling Mercado and Jesus Baez.

Dunedin's lead jumped back to 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth, as two runs scored on a throwing error induced by a fielders' choice off the bat of Beltre.

Again, St. Lucie got the runs back with a two-spot in the top of the fifth inning, scoring on Kellum Clark's RBI triple and a sacrifice fly from Marco Vargas.

The big blow in the game came in the bottom of the fifth, as Dunedin tallied a three spot. Alexis Hernandez drove in a run on an RBI single. Later, Jean Joseph collected a painful RBI with a bases-loaded hit by pitch, then Victor Arias beat out a ground ball between first base and the pitcher for an infield RBI single to make it 9-4.

The Mets continued to battle, notching four consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to 9-6. The comeback stopped there, as JJ Sanchez recorded the final seven outs of the game, including back-to-back 1-2-3 frames to earn the save.

The series with St. Lucie continues tomorrow night at 6:30 ET, with Juaron Watts-Brown set to start on the mound for the Jays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.