Dunedin Blue Jays Release 2024 Schedule

October 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







The Dunedin Blue Jays 2024 schedule has been released and will be opening up their season on April 5th at TD Ballpark. The club will play a total of 66 home games at TD Ballpark against nine different teams across the Florida State League. The standout date for this schedule is the July 4th game at home for the Blue Jays in a battle of the bay against the Clearwater Threshers. The Jays also play two home series' against their other hometown opponent, the Tampa Tarpons. This season will also see the Daytona Tortugas return to TD Ballpark for the first time since 2018. A full promotional schedule detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2024 season will be released at a later date.

To keep up with any updates to the game schedule, the upcoming promotional schedule, and ticket on sale dates, follow @dunedinbluejays on social media and keep up with dunedinbluejays.com.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from October 17, 2023

Dunedin Blue Jays Release 2024 Schedule - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.