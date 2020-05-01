Dunedin Blue Jays Join Dunedin Cares Inc. to Band Together against Hunger

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays announced today they are joining Dunedin Cares Inc. to raise funds for the local food bank and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunedin Blue Jays fans are encouraged to visit through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount to directly benefit Dunedin Cares Inc. and the community. For every $10 donated, the Dunedin Blue Jays will donate one ticket to a future home game to local essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic (Up to 1,000 tickets donated).

Coordinator of Community Relations, Matt Woak stated, "The Dunedin community is extremely important to the Blue Jays along with our relationship with Dunedin Cares Inc. Dunedin Cares does so much good for the local community working around the clock to feed those most in need, and we are glad our organization is able to assist them during these trying times when the community needs it the most."

In response to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributions from the Dunedin Blue Jays fans will help ensure families and individuals across Dunedin and our surrounding communities most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join our campaign by donating at and use #Bandtogether on social media to show your support.

ABOUT DUNEDIN BLUE JAYS

The Dunedin Blue Jays have been the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays since 1987. Dunedin, Florida is also the home of Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training. The Dunedin Blue Jays are committed to enriching the lives of those in our local community by giving back to organizations. Through various community initiatives, we are striving to enrich the lives of our neighbors and those in need through the power of Dunedin Blue Jays baseball by promotion of education, health, and baseball within our local communities.

ABOUT DUNEDIN CARES INC.

Our goal is to ensure that our neighbors in Dunedin & surrounding communities have a caring and respectful environment to shop our pantry shelves and provide food for their families. We believe in Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Dunedin Cares, Inc. Food Pantry opened our doors on November 12, 2015. Statistics indicated that even in our delightful city of Dunedin, Florida, there were pockets of people who are "food insecure", where children go to bed hungry and elderly choose to purchase their medication over food.

