Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Return to TD Ballpark on June 3

DUNEDIN, FL - The Dunedin Blue Jays announce the team will return to playing home games at TD Ballpark with fans on June 3. The club is excited to welcome fans back to TD Ballpark to see the Dunedin Blue Jays for the first time since 2018. Please see the full Dunedin Blue Jays schedule for the rest of the Low-A Southeast League season attached.

2019-2020 Dunedin Blue Jays Season Ticket Members can start renewing their memberships, beginning on Tuesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can purchase group tickets and new season ticket memberships beginning on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. ET. Single game tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. ET. Single game tickets and season ticket member packages can be purchased by visiting milb.com/dunedin/ballpark/ticketpackages. Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets by calling the BayCare Box Office at 727-733-9302. Promotions for the Dunedin Blue Jays season will be announced in the weeks ahead on social media @DunedinBlueJays.

All tickets purchased for Dunedin Blue Jays games will be delivered to fans digitally this season. Fans needing assistance with mobile ticketing can visit the Box Office on the day of the game or contact our ticketing office at 727-733-9302.

The BayCare Box Office will be open for day of game purchases one and a half hours prior to first pitch, and the Box Office will be closed on all non-gamedays. Fans looking to purchase tickets on non-gamedays can do so online at dunedinbluejays.com.

The Dunedin Blue Jays celebrate Opening Night presented by Budweiser on June 3 with $1 12 oz. and $2 16 oz. beers until the seventh inning. We look forward to welcoming fans back to TD Ballpark for the return of Minor League Baseball in Dunedin.

