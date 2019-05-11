Duluth Huskies Welcome Back the Duluth Experience for Another Season

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Baseball Club is excited to welcome back The Duluth Experience for their third year of being a sponsor, along with bringing back the Baseball and Brews Experience.

Co-founder David Grandmaison of The Duluth Experience said fans should expect to see an expanded addition to this experience. This includes a behind-the-scenes Wade stadium tour with Duluth Huskies General Manager Greg Culver, a bus ride to Ursa Minor Brewing for beer sampling and pizza dinner before heading back to the Huskies ballgame. The all-inclusive Baseball and Brews Experience runs $49 per person and is offered on select dates this season.

The best part for David is "having the opportunity to provide fans with a unique pre-game experience and providing our guests with a deeper connection to the history of Wade Stadium and the Huskies program."

David also said there will be "a team of guides who provide our guests and Huskies fans with fantastic experiences." The Duluth Experience has been offering brewery tours in the Twin Ports since 2013 and has a team of professional guides who love connecting their guests with new experiences.

This experience is something Huskies fans will not want to miss. For more information go to

https://theduluthexperience.rezdy.com/221743/huskies-baseball-brews-game-package

The Huskies season is right around the corner as they open up their home season against the Eau Claire Express Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

