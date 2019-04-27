Duluth Huskies Welcome a New Program to the Wade

Duluth, Minn - the Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is excited to announce the very special and important new program of waste management that is being headed by new intern Joe Murphy.

Murphy is a Senior at the University of Minnesota Duluth and is majoring in Environmental Sustainability. As a Minnesotan from Coon Rapids, Murphy is a passionate outdoorsman that cares about the environment. He is very active in his efforts to make the world a more renewable and waste-free place and is excited to bring this passion to Wade Stadium.

With Joe's addition, he will be implementing exciting new changes to Wade's waste management system in hopes of decreasing its carbon footprint. Joe is excited to lead the Huskies to implement this new program.

Some of the exciting new changes will include more accessible disposal areas along with composting and opportunities to further the Huskies understanding of how waste goods affect the world. Joe will be looking to continue to help make Huskies fans more aware of the system that will be implemented at the Wade.

Through hands-on collaboration with both fans and local organizations, the Wade will be able to create a greatly effective waste management system that can be in place for years to come. The ultimate goal of the new waste management program at the Wade is to place both the Wade and the Huskies community as a whole into the forefront of sustainability in a large stage.

The Huskies are excited to bring on Joe and have him further the experience at Wade Stadium to be truly sustainable while keeping a positive Huskies baseball environment.

We are excited to roll out these new changes on Sunday, June 2nd as the Huskies take on the Eau Claire Express at Wade Stadium. Until then, keep up with the Huskies action on the website www.DuluthHuskies.com or on any of the Huskies social media including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

