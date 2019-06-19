Duluth Huskies Weekly Promotion Update: Week 3

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies will not be at Wade Stadium for five out of the next seven days, so unfortunately there will only be three promotional events. Next week however, there will be several exciting events that you will not want to miss out on being in attendance for, so stay tuned for next week's weekly promotional update.

Tonight will be Window Trivia Wednesday, presented by Renewal By Andersen. Come out to the game and answer window and door related trivia questions for a chance to win great prizes by Renewal by Anderson. Next Wednesday, June 26th, will also be Window Trivia Wednesday, so be sure to come out and support the team on both days.

Next Tuesday, June 25th at 6:35 pm, will be West Duluth Business Day at Wade Stadium. All fans can come to the ballpark to meet employees and learn more about various businesses in the West Duluth area such as Coen State Farm, Denton Law Office, and more. If you and your West Duluth based business would like to be a part of this event, call us at (218) 786-9909 to learn about the benefits and more info.

The Huskies face the Bismarck Larks once again tonight at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm with live game coverage on 92.1 The fan and twinportssportshub.com beginning at 6:25 pm. All Duluth Huskies and Northwoods League games are live streamed online at portal.stretchlive.com/nwl to watch.

Be sure to follow the Duluth Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat all season long. Check out duluthhuskies.com for tickets to upcoming games. For more in-depth news on the Huskies, be sure to follow @XtraInningsWithRyne and @JoeChatzHuskies on Facebook.

