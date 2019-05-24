Duluth Huskies Thank All Hot Stove Sponsors

May 24, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies baseball Club would like to give a big thank you to its sponsors and fans that came to Wednesday nights first ever Hot Stove at Wade Stadium! Sound Central set up all of the stage and sound equipment for Adam Herman, who performed the acoustic first act, and The Slamming Doors who put on a great show for the second act. Ruth's Gourmet, Log Home Wood Fired Pizza, Bota Box Wine, Bernick's Pepsi, and Bent Paddle with their Wade Wit beer did an excellent job of sharing their food and drink services for all the Hot Stove attendees.

Thank you to St. Luke's, Salon in the Valley, West Duluth Business Club, Spot On, and our 2019 Bachelorette Madison Reynolds for contributing towards the Hot Stove's success and showing their support for the organization. Bill Gedde also created a hand-painted stand up of famed pitcher Randy Johnson that will be displayed near the main gates.

New assistant coach Anthony Lim was able to make an appearance after flying in from California earlier in the day and got to speak to those in attendance about what to expect from himself and the team this upcoming season. And of course, thank you to all of the loyal Huskies fans and host families, interns, and staff that attended to help make this special!

The Huskies season is right around the corner as they open up their home season against the Eau Claire Express Sunday, June 2nd, 2019. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

