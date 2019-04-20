Duluth Huskies Sponsors Family Grows by Adding on Coates RV

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to announce the joining of forces with Justin Thompson and Coates RV. Coates RV was a sponsor in years past but the 2019 season is the first to sponsor the Kennel Klub.

For those that don't know the Kennel Klub is located right outside the right outfield portion of Wade Stadium, right before the Huskies' bullpen. Last year, it was the place for many pre-game activities and this year it will be where the party is at pre-game, during game and post-game.

Justin Thompson, Coates RV General Manager, mentioned "We will have our Coates RV tent set up with an RV on display every home game. Fans will be able to take a tour of RV that we have on site and be able to talk with one of our product specialists as well. He also thinks it will add a great addition to the Kennel Klub experience for Huskies fans. "It will provide the fans to talk RVs and watch baseball at the same time."

With the hardest part being the potential of the RV selling during the game and having to get it out of the Kennel Klub area, Justin really doesn't see any potential threats for the 2019 season. But yes the RV's that they bring to the Wade will be for sale for any Huskies fans that want to bring the fun experience home with them.

The biggest thing the Duluth Huskies and Coast RV are looking forward to is having the Coast's RV staff and all their "families down for the night this summer to enjoy the experience." This experience will not only be beneficial to the fans for having another thing to do with Kennel Klub area, but it will also help the exposure of Coats RV as a business and the fact they are here to help people "with any RV needs they may have."

This experience is something that shouldn't be missed by any Huskies fan. The home season opens on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 against the Eau Claire Express. Don't forget to check out duluthhuskies.com to get your Kennel Klub tickets starting May 1st when all 2019 season tickets go on sale. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

