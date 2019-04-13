Duluth Huskies Gain Four More for the 2019 Season

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to announce the signing of four more players for the 2019 season. The additions include Dane Morrow a RHP, Spencer Koelewyn a LHP, Wade Meckler an infielder, and Matt Hogan an outfielder.

Dane Morrow is a 6'1" right-handed pitcher from Santa Monica, California, and a sophomore at Pepperdine. He chose Pepperdine due to "my confidence in the quality of the baseball program, Pepperdine's similarity to my high school in student life and faith base, and proximity to my family and the ocean." Morrow so far has had an impressive 2019 season with stats of 9.1 innings pitched and an ERA of 2.89. As for his freshman year at Pepperdine, he played in 12 games including one start and struck out 14 batters and gained an ERA of 4.11.

His talent didn't start in college since he played varsity level baseball all four years at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California There, he pitched 166.1 innings making 102 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.37. Morrow was also awarded All-American honorable mention twice, All-Marmonte League first team twice and team MVP twice. He also was a member of a Tri-Valley League Championship in 2014 and a Marmonte League championship in 2016.

Spencer Koelewyn is a 6'4" left-handed pitcher from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a sophomore at University of Nebraska, Ohaha. Koelewyn's sophomore season was impressive with 32 innings pitched and an ERA of 2.81. This was a continuation from his freshman season with appearing in 13 games starting 11 of them and earning an ERA of 4.04. In the two seasons, he pitched a grand total of 49 innings.

Like most players, he came from a background of baseball with playing four years of letter-winning seasons at Sioux Falls Christian Academy while accomplishing three-time all-region selection. Koelewyn ended his senior season being named first-team all-state going 4-0 with an ERA of 0.68 and 92 strikeouts over 41 innings. One of his biggest baseball accomplishments in high school was being named the Summit League Pitcher of the week.

Wade Meckler is a 5'9" infielder from Anaheim, California. A freshman at Oregon State and choose Oregon state due to " the coaching staff reputation of developing players. It's an elite program. I also love the college town feel." As for high school baseball at Eperanza High School he lettered two years with playing third, second, shortstop, and outfield. Along with being named All-League All-Academic selection twice and ranking in the top 500 players nationally by Perfect Game. His senior season ended well with a .375 batting average including 28 runs and 8 RBIs.

Matt Hogan is a 6'0" outfielder Freshmen at Vanderbilt. He chose Vanderbilt because, "Vanderbilt always seemed to have the best camaraderie and will to win. The coaches showed interest in developing players beyond baseball... on top of this, Vanderbilt has a world-class education and is in one of the best cities in America." He also had a very successful career at Hallow Hills East High School with lettering for four straight years. Hogan was ranked as New York's top outfielder and seventh overall player in the 2018 class by Perfect Game and holds the school record for home runs, RBIs and hits. He was awarded the Carl Yastrzemski Award for his dedication to the game, named three-time all-conference honoree, 2018 Rawlings-Perfect Game Honorable Mention All-American. He finished his senior season with batting .401 including 23 runs while keeping a 4-1 record.

Make sure to check out these four in action on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 where the Duluth Huskies open up their home season against the Eau Claire Express. Huskies baseball will be here before you know it. Until then, don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

