Duluth Huskies Announce First Hot Stove of 2019

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club would like to welcome everyone to attend to the 2019 season's first Hot stove event at Bent Paddle on Tuesday, January 29th 5:30 to 7:30pm. A major announcement will be made that night in regards to the team. You really don't want to miss this event! It will be a night full of baseball, food, drinks, and good company. Come see what the Huskies have in store for the 2019 season. There will be team news you won't be able to get anywhere else. So come say Hello to team owner Mike and the rest of the team at Bent Paddle on Tuesday, January 29th.

The Huskies open up their home season on Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 against the Eau Claire Express. In just a few short months baseball will be back at the Wade. Until then don't forget to stay connected with the Huskies on the official website duluthhuskies.com and on all social media platforms, including twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

