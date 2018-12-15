Duluth Huskies Announce a New Set of Interns

Duluth, Minn - The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club is proud to announce and welcome two new SACH (Scouting Analytics Coaching Hybrid) interns to the new internship position, Jacob Ogurek and Will Hawks. They will become Tyger's right hand guys come May.

Jacob has a long history of baseball with playing for 18 yrs and coached for 6 while mainly focusing on pitchers and hitters ."Baseball always just seemed to be in my blood, I could never get enough." When asked what his favorite part about the game is you could tell it came straight from the heart."The legacy of passion for the game, baseball never leaves you."

With taking this internship one of the stipulations was you have to be pursuing a career in baseball. Can you guess by the amount of passion he has what it could be? That's right Jacob would like to become a coach at the college level and later MLB.

You can also see that he is very excited to start this new chapter and learn from the coaching staff and also finding himself. "I am also looking forward to learning about myself and who I am as a coach while trying to push my own boundaries and expand my own knowledge."

Jacob also believes he was picked for this internship for his experience with the sport and his hard work ethic. "I guess in a way I really try to stay in the mindset of a ball player, working hard, staying coachable and looking out for the best interests of the team and organization."

Through looking out for the team just comes to show that his playing instincts haven't gone away just as he explains himself as being an intense ballplayer. "I was never the biggest guy or the fastest or the hardest thrower, but I allowed myself to become someone different when I stepped onto the field and none of those things mattered."

For the huskies other new intern, Will Hawks also has his fair share of baseball with being around baseball his entire life from his dad being a coach "I started playing from the time that I could hold a bat. I would be with my dad's high school team at the end of games and practice and they would always flip wiffle balls to me." He is currently a pitcher for Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.

He also mentioned a familiar name when asked how he heard about the Huskies and that is Carlos Moseley, who was an infielder for the huskies in the 2019 season and wore #12. The two are actually a teammate of his at Cumberland. " I sent Tyger an email and he emailed me back and called me within 10 minutes. At first I couldn't believe it but I was bought in from then on." So the Huskies can thank their own for another great intern.

As mentioned above, to qualify for this internship, the the applicants have to be interested in some sort of career in baseball and Will's responses weren't specific but passionate. " I have no idea. My goal has always been to be a collegiate head coach. But I just want to be where I can help the most guys achieve their goals."

With every new thing there is always the exciting side and the nervous side. The exciting side for Will is he is looking forward to the experience and adding some of his own. " I have about three titles in one so it is gonna be a pretty fun summer. Being apart of one of the best summer leagues in the country is really exciting." As for the nervous side of things he isn't going to let it stop his excitement. "This is my first experience coaching college guys first hand. It is somewhat nerve wracking but at the same time exciting getting to work with some of the best players in the Northwoods."

Will is also confident in why he was picked for this internship "I think because my background in baseball and that I have been around the game from different viewpoints my whole life."

When asked how he would explain himself as a baseball player, Will quoted Aristotle by saying "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but habit" With adding a little bit of his own wording, "You have to consistently work to get where you want and need to go in life and in baseball"

This just shows that the sport of baseball has affected these young men in more than just a sport in each of their lives.

