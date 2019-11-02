Duluth Huskies Add Pitching Depth to 2020 Roster

November 2, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release





Duluth, Minn. - What do all of the recent MLB Champions have in common? They all have a stellar group of starters, relief pitchers, and closers. A good pitching lineup is crucial to success in any level of baseball; they are the only players credited with a win or loss after every game. With last season in the past, the Huskies and their latest signings will be looking for a playoff spot next season.

Graham Burke is a right-handed pitcher from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Burke started 11 games for the ONU Tigers in the 2017-2018 season. He finished up that season with a 5.05 ERA in 57 innings pitched, only allowing 3 home runs. These numbers improved in the following season when he knocked his ERA down to 3.03 in 65 innings pitched.

On May 4th, 2019 against the Univerisity of St.Francis Burke led the Tigers to a 3-1 victory on the road, striking out 12 batters and allowing just one run in 8 innings. This impressive performance propelled the Tigers to a successful 35-16-1 record in 2019.

Burke is from Victoria, MN and graduated from Southwest Christian High School in 2017, where he maintained a 3.72 GPA. During his scouting combine with Prep Baseball Report , Burke put his pitch arsenal on display. His arm has developed during his time playing college baseball and will only get better with time; Burke struck out an impressive 76 batters in just 65 innings this past season with the Tigers. He also plays great defense and has the ability to throw runners out at first base with ease.

Christian Sanchez is a right-handed pitcher from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. Sanchez was nationally ranked coming out of high school and is currently a redshirt freshman at Virginia. He was on the radar for many college teams after being ranked 95th in Baseball America's top 100 prospects list and ranking 32nd among all freshmen in the Atlantic Coast Conference heading into the 2019 season. One of the highlights of Sanchez is his 93 mph fastball, which is well above the 82 mph average of the 2018 class. Sanchez is originally from Centreville, Virginia where he attended Centreville High School and received a letter in all four years. Baseball is popular in the Sanchez family, as his father Rueben played college baseball for Maryland.

Cameron Seiwert is a 6'3" left-handed pitcher from Jacksonville, Florida. When asked why he wanted to come to Duluth and play for the Huskies, he said: "My dad is from Minnesota and I used to see the Northwoods scores come up during the Twins games and I always imagined myself pitching in the Northwoods League ." He's been called a Darkhorse by his coach because he tends to get overlooked and can fight back under all circumstances. Seiwert gives all the credit to his parents for pushing him to where he is today. He sees himself playing in the big leagues in the next few years, but set himself up for success by also pursuing a degree in Sports Management.

Seiwert is the first left-handed pitcher signing for the 2020 season and will add some versatility to our bullpen for next season. Although his arm is developing, Seiwert makes up for it with his great control and speed variation. His ability to throw a variety of different pitches at different speeds is frustrating for opposing batters. Seiwert's freshman year at Pasco-Hernando State College was nothing short of fantastic; he finished with a 3.14 ERA and earned a win and save in the World Series where the Bobcats took 3rd place.

The Duluth Huskies proudly welcome these three gentlemen to the 2020 roster. Pitchers are the backbone of a baseball team at any level and these new signings will be heavy contributors to the team in 2020. They will take the mound and look to exceed expectations next season.

Huskies fans, make your way to Wade Stadium this summer for another exciting baseball season in Duluth.

