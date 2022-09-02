Duke Shines in Swan Song But Revs Gag up Another Late Lead in Extra Inning Loss

(York, Pa.): After Wednesday's marathon affair, the York Revolution and Staten Island FerryHawks played another extra inning contest on Thursday evening at PeoplesBank Park. In the 11-inning battle, Staten Island once again came out on top to win the game and series by a 7-6 score.

Duke von Schamann made the start for York for the final time in a Revs uniform. Von Schamann will depart to join Team Germany for WBC qualifiers before beginning his coaching career at Division II Oklahoma Christian University.

York's offense built an early cushion in the first, scoring first on a Telvin Nash single. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Jhon Nunez hit a tapper back to pitcher Anthony Rodriguez who could not come up with the ball cleanly, and airmailed the catcher on the throw home, allowing two runs to score. It took six batters for Rodriguez to record an out, doing so on a Yefri Perez sacrifice fly. After the first, York spotted themselves an early 4-0 lead.

Staten Island got on the board in the third, courtesy of a two-run homer to right by leadoff man Antoine Duplantis, cutting the lead to 4-2.

The Revs were able to get one of those runs back in the bottom of the third when Nash, who started the inning with a double, came in to score on a Nunez sacrifice fly.

The FerryHawks plated another in the top of the fifth. After a one-out hit by pitch, Andres Noriega came around to score on a single from Dilson Herrera, cutting the lead to 5-3.

Following a shaky start, Rodriguez settled in to retire the final seven and 12 of the last 13 he faced, ending his night at 123 pitches over six innings.

Von Schamann took the mound for the top of the seventh, going 1-2-3 including a strikeout, capping off his final start with seven innings of three-run ball. He did not allow a single walk, struck out three, and induced two double plays on the night. Von Schamann exited to a nice ovation in his swan song at PeoplesBank Park, in line for the win.

Von Schamann leaves York ranking fifth all-time in starts (60), eighth in strikeouts (202), and seventh in wins (21).

Franklin Van Gurp took the mound in the eighth in his PeoplesBank Park debut, tossing a perfect frame with strikeouts to start and end it.

Roniel Raudes entered for the potential save, but danger struck for the Revs in the ninth for the second straight night. After the first two hitters of the inning reached on singles, Mariel Bautista hit a slow ground ball to the right side but York was unable to record an out as Perez had to range all the way to his left and lost his footing on the throw, as a run came in to score, cutting it to 5-4. With runners on the corners and no outs, Cristopher Cespedes hit a chopper to third base. Josue Herrera initially looked the runner back to third before getting the force at second. Perez tried to back-pick the runner at third, but his throw sailed out of play, allowing the tying run to score.

The Revs were unable to answer in the ninth, going down in order and sending the game to extras for the second straight night.

The automatic runner scored for Staten Island in the tenth against York righty Brett de Geus on a perfectly executed hit-and-run from Dilson Herrera. That would be the only run for the FerryHawks in the inning, however, giving the York offense a chance in the bottom half.

JC Encarnacion started the inning as the runner on second and with Nash at the plate and one out, successfully stole third, bringing the tying run 90 feet away. Nash drove him in with a double down the third base line to tie the game, but York was unable to come up with anything further, sending the game to the 11th tied at 6-6.

Nick Green pitched the top of the 11th and once again Staten Island scored the automatic runner, this time on a double from Christopher Cespedes. Once again, however, they would not be able to muster anything else, taking a 7-6 lead to the bottom half.

York could not answer again, however, as Encarnacion tapped into a fielder's choice to end the game, handing York a heartbreaking series loss.

The Revs have now dropped five of their last six games and will venture to High Point for the weekend. The series opener on Friday will get underway at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

