Dugout Theater Comes to SRP Park

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO and TaxSlayer, invite guests to enjoy a movie on the field as we kick off the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience on Saturday, September 5th at SRP Park.

"We are excited to partner with our friends at Corsica Technologies, E-Z-GO and TaxSlayer to host the Dugout Theater Movie Night Experience in the outfield of SRP Park," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We are excited to host this on Labor Day Weekend and allow guests the opportunity to sit on the field and have some FUN!"

Fans can help select the feature film on the GreenJackets Facebook (@GreenJacketsBaseball) and Twitter (@GreenJackets) channels by casting their vote for Sing, Minions, Remember the Titans, or Jumanji: The Next Level. The vote will last for 24 hours and the final movie selection will be announced Friday, August 28th at 12pm.

Guests can view the movie on the state-of-the-art videoboard while relaxing in a socially distanced space on the field. Blankets and pillows are encouraged for seating on the field, but chairs will not be permitted.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from greenjacketsbaseball.com and will be emailed following the purchase. All members in the party should all arrive at the same time.

Capacity will be limited in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Attendees can choose one of two packages available:

* Family Space: $20 Includes 10' x 10' space for up to 4 family members. * Mega Family Space: $40 includes 10' x 20' space for up to 8 family members.

Available for concession add-ons are:

* Family Snack Pack: $20 for 2 Jumbo Popcorn (85 oz.) and 4 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

* Jumbo Snack Pack: $40 for 4 Jumbo Popcorns (85 oz.) and 8 Coca-Cola bottled beverages

Concessions will be available for Dugout Theater for guests to purchase candy and other ballpark fare. There will also be popcorn and drinks available on the field for that quick snack. Outside food and beverage is not permitted at SRP Park.

Parking for Dugout Theater is available in the Hotel Deck. The first two hours are free in the Hotel Deck, $3.00 for three hours, and $1.00 for each additional hour. For more information regarding parking for SRP Park events, click HERE to read more.

The GreenJackets strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a mask upon entry and when walking around the ballpark, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to: coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/2020-season-update

Additional events taking place at SRP Park include a Blood Drive with Shepeard Community Blood Center on Friday, September 4th from 12pm-5pm. Walk-ups are welcome and appointments can be made HERE.

Coming up Thursday, August 27th is Sausage Smokehouse Happy Hour presented by U.S. Foods, Augusta Coca-Cola, Yuengling, and Shock Top. Guests can enjoy a menu filled with some fan-favorite sausage items including Stadium Brats, Italian Sausage and Alligator Sausage.

