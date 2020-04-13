Duffy Dyer Will Not Return as Manager of the Kingfish

Kenosha, WI. - The Kenosha Kingfish announced today that Duffy Dyer will not be returning for the 2020 Season. Dyer has served as Field Manager of the Kingfish for the first six seasons of the franchise's history.

"We were extremely fortunate to have Duffy back in Kenosha for the launch of the Kingfish and our Northwoods League Championship in 2015," Kingfish Owner/ Chief Operating Officer Conor Caloia said. "We are grateful to have spent six seasons with Duffy, his wife Lynn and his son Brian. They will always be a part of the Kingfish family."

Dyer is the only manager the Kingfish have had since the team debuted in the Northwoods League in 2014.Â Dyer compiled a 226-205 in six regular seasons as manager. He went 4-1 overall in the playoffs, including the 2015 Playoff run that saw the Kingfish win the Northwoods League Championship in their second season in Kenosha.

Dyer was drafted 9th overall by the New York Mets in 1966, and was a member of the famed 1969 "Amazing Mets" that captured the World Series crown.Â Dyer spent 14 years in the majors as a player, also having stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Montreal Expos and Detroit Tigers.

After his playing days, Dyer developed his coaching resume with both major and minor league clubs.Â Dyer coached with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.

Dyer came to Kenosha, and Historic Simmons Field, in 1984 to manage the Class A Kenosha Twins for the 1984 and 1985 seasons.Â Dyer won a Midwest League Championship in 1985.

