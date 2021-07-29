Duel of the Dishes Set for August 5

The Syracuse Salt Potatoes and Rochester Plates have set the dates for this year's "DUEL OF THE DISHES". The winner of the 3-game series beginning in Rochester on August 5th and ending in Syracuse on August 28th and 29th (if necessary), will take home the coveted Golden Fork. The Golden Fork, believed to be the largest trophy in professional sports, currently resides in Syracuse after making it's home in Rochester for the first year of the series that began in 2018. This season, the stakes will be even higher as the losing team will have to provide a cap giveaway featuring the logo of the winning team to their fans at a game in 2022. In addition one lucky fan from the winning team's market will get to throw out a first pitch prior to the game at the losing team's ballpark.

The first 750 fans through the gates on August 5 will receive a Plates Flap Cap courtesy of Dunkin'.

"It's pretty fitting that the world's most horrible person, Dan Mason, would be represented by the world's most horrible dish, the Plate. The butter will never taste sweeter or saltier than when we beat the Plates and keep the Fork in Syracuse", said Salt Potatoes/Mets GM Jason Smorol.

"We need to bring the Fork back to it's rightful home. We look forward to proving our superiority on the diamond and in the kitchen. Seriously, if you never ate another salt potato in your life would you even care? " said Plates/Red Wings GM Dan Mason.

The "Duel of the Dishes" is a friendly extension of this Thruway Cup Rivalry and was born out of necessity when both teams created fun alternative identities. The "Salt Potatoes" and "Plates" were each born during the 2017 season.

Tickets are on sale for the "Duel of the Dishes" games at RedWingsBaseball.com and at SyracuseMets.com

