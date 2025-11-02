Dudinha Weaves Through the Defenders and Finishes It in Style#nwsl
Published on November 2, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego Wave FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 2, 2025
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day - San Diego Wave FC
- 3 Changes in Gotham Lineup for Decision Day - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host the Seattle Reign in a Critical Final Regular-Season Home Match - Orlando Pride
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Seattle Reign on Fan Duel Sports Network and NWSL+ - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Fall 2-1 at Kansas City Current on NWSL Decision Day
- San Diego Wave Forward Trinity Byars Removed from Season-Ending Injury List
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current
- San Diego Wave FC to Participate in World Sevens Football Tournament
- NWSL Announces Coverage Plans for Decision Day